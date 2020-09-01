Twitch's Live Streaming Now Available On Amazon Music Coupled With On-demand Playback

(RTTNews) - Amazon Music announced the incorporation of Twitch's live streaming functionality into the Amazon Music app, enabling fans to engage with artists in brand-new ways and move seamlessly between live streams and recorded music. Amazon said fans will have a variety of ways to discover artist live streams within the Amazon Music app, including a push notification from artists they follow when they go live on Twitch; and through Amazon Music's new Live browse page.

Ryan Redington, Director, Amazon Music, said: "We're providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans. More than 1,000 artists have already connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.