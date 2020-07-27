Twitch Doubles Down on Crypto, Gives Subscribers 10% Discount
Twitch is giving subscribers a 10% discount if they pay using cryptocurrencies.
- The Amazon-owned company announced the deal on Saturday; users can pay in bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, or litecoin.
- A live streaming platform popular with video gamers, Twitch had around 3.8 million broadcasters in Q1 2020 and around 1.44 million concurrent users as of March 2020.
- Twitch first introduced a cryptocurrency payment option in 2014 but quietly removed it in Q1 2019; it brought it back again a few months later in June.
- Offering a discount suggests the platform is encouraging its subscribers to use cryptocurrencies for goods and services, rather than just as a speculative investment.
- The company uses U.S.-based BitPay to process its crypto payments.
