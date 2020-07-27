Cryptocurrencies

Twitch Doubles Down on Crypto, Gives Subscribers 10% Discount

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Twitch is giving subscribers a 10% discount if they pay using cryptocurrencies.

  • The Amazon-owned company announced the deal on Saturday; users can pay in bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, or litecoin.
  • A live streaming platform popular with video gamers, Twitch had around 3.8 million broadcasters in Q1 2020 and around 1.44 million concurrent users as of March 2020.
  • Twitch first introduced a cryptocurrency payment option in 2014 but quietly removed it in Q1 2019; it brought it back again a few months later in June.
  • Offering a discount suggests the platform is encouraging its subscribers to use cryptocurrencies for goods and services, rather than just as a speculative investment.
  • The company uses U.S.-based BitPay to process its crypto payments.

See also: YouTube Seeks to Dismiss Ripple Lawsuit Over XRP Giveaway Scams

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular