Twisted Tea partners with Top Rank as the Official Malt Beverage Partner for 2025 boxing events, enhancing fan experiences.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the leading hard iced tea brand in the U.S., has announced an expanded partnership with Top Rank, a top boxing promotion company, making it the Official Malt Beverage Partner for Top Rank's 2025 events. Building on their collaboration that began in 2024, this enhanced partnership will feature a stronger presence during events, including branded content and local activations to elevate the fan experience. Twisted Tea will be the "Official Walkout Partner," celebrating fighters' entrances, and providing unique fan engagement opportunities through exclusive experiences and social media content. The collaboration kicks off with a lightweight championship bout on February 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both brands aim to create unforgettable experiences for boxing fans throughout the year.

Twisted Tea is solidifying its position as a leading brand by expanding its partnership with Top Rank, enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement in the boxing entertainment space.

The collaboration will provide Twisted Tea with exclusive marketing opportunities, including being the "Official Walkout Partner," which will attract the attention of boxing fans and elevate brand recognition.

Twisted Tea's integration in fight events and content will create unique consumer experiences, aligning the brand with excitement and energy, further appealing to their target demographic.

The partnership's debut with a high-profile championship bout increases Twisted Tea's exposure to a large audience and positions the brand alongside prominent boxing events, maximizing marketing reach.

While Twisted Tea's partnership with Top Rank may enhance brand visibility, relying heavily on an athletic promotion carries the risk of being perceived as diminishing the brand's core values, especially if the boxing events do not align with their image.

The announcement lacks details about the financial terms of the partnership, which raises concerns about the financial implications for Twisted Tea amid potential increased expenses associated with sponsoring major events.

Despite being the no. 1 hard iced tea brand, the company is heavily investing in sports marketing, which may divert attention from core product developments or improvements, potentially hindering their overall growth strategy.

Twisted Tea is the Official Malt Beverage Partner for Top Rank's 2025 boxing events, enhancing fan experiences with activations and content.

The collaboration debuts on February 14, 2025, during a lightweight championship bout featuring Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis.

Fans will enjoy exclusive experiences, social media content, and Twisted Tea as the "Official Walkout Partner" during fights.

Twisted Tea is the No. 1 refreshing hard iced tea brand in the U.S., made with real brewed tea and available in various flavors.

Twisted Tea is a product of the Boston Beer Company, known for producing craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer.

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s no. 1 hard iced tea brand



, is stepping into the ring in a bigger way with Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotion, as the Official Malt Beverage Partner for the organization’s 2025 slate of events. First having joined forces in 2024, Top Rank and Twisted Tea are expanding their partnership with a more robust in-arena presence, local activations and branded content to amplify the fan experience by bringing together two powerhouse brands known for delivering excitement and energy.





Twisted Tea will leverage Top Rank’s unparalleled stable of world-class fighters. Fans will experience Twisted Tea as the “Official Walkout Partner” with a dynamic entrance welcoming the fighters to center ring. Additionally, fight fans can expect exclusive experiences, custom digital and social media content, and branded integrations that will make fight night even more exhilarating. Top Rank and Twisted Tea will join forces on four shoulder programming shows, showcasing the “Greatest Hits” of former and current Top Rank fighters. Twisted Tea’s presence will be felt in venues and living rooms, uniting boxing enthusiasts with a hard iced tea that packs a serious punch.





“Top Rank is elated to team up with Twisted Tea, an innovative brand that consistently breaks new ground and puts fans first,” said Brian Kelly, Top Rank’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Boxing is about unforgettable experiences, and we look forward to creating many more with Twisted Tea in our corner throughout 2025.”





This expanded collaboration debuts with a high-stakes lightweight championship bout on Friday, Feb. 14, as WBO world champion Denys Berinchyk defends his title against rising American superstar Keyshawn Davis at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.





“We’re thrilled to enter the ring with Top Rank and champion the fight with boxing’s most dedicated fans,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. “Returning for a second year, we’ll be rolling out new touchpoints for fans to engage, including social content, twisted experiences, and fight day refreshment with the hard iced tea they know and love.”





Follow Top Rank and Twisted Tea on social media for updates on this exciting partnership and upcoming events.







About Twisted Tea







Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit



www.twistedtea.com



.







About Boston Beer Company







The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.







About Top Rank







Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry’s leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury. For more information, visit



www.toprank.com



.







Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 11/28/2022







