Twist Biosciences' (TWST) CEO Sold 16,000 Shares for $1.1 Million

Key Points

16,470 common shares were exercised via options and disposed in the open market for a transaction value of ~$1.12 million on May 28, 2026.

The transaction represented 1.91% of Emily Leproust’s direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 846,872 shares.

The activity was fully direct, with no indirect entities involved; all shares sold originated from option exercises immediately prior to sale.

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On May 28, 2026, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Chief Executive Officer Emily Leproust exercised 16,470 options for common stock and immediately sold the resulting shares for a total consideration of approximately $1.12 million, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 16,470 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 846,872 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$58.46 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($67.91); post-transaction value based on May 28, 2026 market close ($67.91).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this insider transaction?

This was a derivative transaction involving the exercise of 16,470 employee stock options and the immediate sale of the resulting common shares.

This was a derivative transaction involving the exercise of 16,470 employee stock options and the immediate sale of the resulting common shares. How did this trade affect the CEO’s continuing equity exposure?

After the transaction, Emily Leproust holds 846,872 shares of common stock directly, as well as 538,218 employee stock options outstanding, providing ongoing material exposure to future equity value.

After the transaction, Emily Leproust holds 846,872 shares of common stock directly, as well as 538,218 employee stock options outstanding, providing ongoing material exposure to future equity value. Does this transaction reflect a change in cadence or size versus prior activity?

This sale amounted to 1.91% of direct holdings and is in line with the average sell-only event size of approximately 4,933 shares, with the slightly higher transaction volume explained by available option exercises rather than a shift in disposition pace.

This sale amounted to 1.91% of direct holdings and is in line with the average sell-only event size of approximately 4,933 shares, with the slightly higher transaction volume explained by available option exercises rather than a shift in disposition pace. What is the recent performance context for Twist Bioscience shares?

Over the one-year period ending May 31, 2026, Twist Bioscience shares delivered a total return of 128.23%, with the transaction executed at a weighted average price of $67.91 per share.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-04) $73.86 Market capitalization $4.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $409.48 million 1-year price change 139.2%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 4, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers synthetic DNA products, including genes, sample prep tools, antibody libraries, and DNA-based digital data storage solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of synthetic DNA and related products to research, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology customers.

Serves academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and organizations engaged in drug discovery and advanced genetic research.

Twist Bioscience Corporation operates at scale in the synthetic biology sector, leveraging a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform to deliver high-throughput, customizable genetic materials. The company's strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and research organizations enhance its market reach and drive innovation in drug discovery and genomics. Twist's technology-driven approach and diversified product portfolio position it as a key enabler in the rapidly evolving field of genetic research and synthetic biology.

What this transaction means for investors

I wouldn’t look at this transaction as a reason to exit or avoid Twist Bioscience stock. Insiders are people with bills to pay and luxuries to acquire. This transaction looks like an executive supplementing their income. It doesn’t look like an insider trying to exit a burning building.

Twist stock is up sharply over the past year because the company’s DNA synthesis business is booming. In the company’s fiscal second quarter ended March 21, sales from the DNA Synthesis and Protein Solutions lab shot 28% higher, compared to the previous year period.

It doesn’t look like Twist has to give discounts to drive business growth. The company raised its gross margin to 51.6% in its fiscal second quarter, up from 49.6% in the previous year period.

Strong uptake of its DNA production services led the company to raise its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook. Management now expects to report total revenue that climbs 17% to 19% to a range between $442 million and $447 million. In its fiscal fourth quarter, management expects to begin reporting positive adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Following the CEO and selling shares of this stock looks like the wrong move right now.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twist Bioscience. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.