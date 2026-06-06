Twist Bioscience's Chief Legal Officer Sold Over 14,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares on May 29, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$991,000, at a reported price of $69.75 per share.

This transaction reduced Cho’s direct holdings from 134,299 shares to 120,094 shares.

This sale is the largest single disposition in Cho’s 54 recent sales, reflecting both available share capacity and the stock’s 131.5% one-year gain as of the transaction date.

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Chief Legal Officer Dennis Cho reported the sale of 14,205 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) on May 29, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $991,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,205 Transaction value $991,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 120,094 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.03 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($69.75); post-transaction value based on holdings as valued using the May 29, 2026 close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Dennis Cho’s historical trading activity?

This 14,205-share disposition is the largest single sale executed by Cho in the past two years, nearly 12 times the average sell-only trade size of 1,147 shares across his 54 sell events, and substantially larger than any prior transaction on record.

This 14,205-share disposition is the largest single sale executed by Cho in the past two years, nearly 12 times the average sell-only trade size of 1,147 shares across his 54 sell events, and substantially larger than any prior transaction on record. What proportion of Cho’s holdings did this transaction represent, and how does that compare to recent periods?

The sale accounted for 10.58% of Cho’s direct holdings at the time, a material step-down from 134,299 to 120,094 shares, and contrasts with the smaller incremental sales that characterized most of his trading since January 2025.

The sale accounted for 10.58% of Cho’s direct holdings at the time, a material step-down from 134,299 to 120,094 shares, and contrasts with the smaller incremental sales that characterized most of his trading since January 2025. What is the context for the sale relative to recent stock performance and capacity?

As of the May 29, 2026 transaction date, Twist Bioscience shares had appreciated 131.5% over the prior year, and Cho’s remaining direct holdings now represent approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares, with ongoing selling cadence reflecting both reduced holdings capacity and sustained share price momentum.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-29) $66.87 Market capitalization $4.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $409.48 million Net income (TTM) ($81.28 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 29th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Twist Bioscience offers synthetic DNA products, including genes, sample preparation tools, antibody libraries for drug discovery, and DNA-based data storage solutions.

It generates revenue through the sale of synthetic DNA-based products and collaborative research agreements with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.

The company serves pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic research institutions, and organizations involved in diagnostics and drug development.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a leading synthetic biology company specializing in high-throughput DNA synthesis using a proprietary silicon-based platform. The company leverages its technology to provide scalable, cost-effective synthetic DNA products for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development.

Strategic collaborations with major industry players and a focus on innovation position Twist Bioscience to address the growing demand for synthetic biology solutions across healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 29 sale of Twist Bioscience stock by Chief Legal Officer Dennis Cho is not a cause for investor concern. It was executed as part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in May of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, several of Cho’s other recent stock dispositions were to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units. This combined with his remaining directly-held stake of 120,094 shares indicates he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The May 29 transaction came at a time when Twist Bioscience shares were skyrocketing. The stock eventually hit a 52-week high of $80.50 on June 4.

The share price of this biotech stock is up because of the company’s excellent business performance. Revenue grew a strong 19% year over year to $110.7 million in its fiscal second quarter ended March 31. Thanks to its fiscal Q2 results, Twist Bioscience raised its 2026 full-year guidance, forecasting sales growth of 17% to 19% year over year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twist Bioscience. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.