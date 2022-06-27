Twist Bioscience (TWST) Stock Jumps 7.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Twist Bioscience TWST shares ended the last trading session 7.7% higher at $41.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to positive investor expectations for Twist’s synthetic biologic products. TWST is utilizing its unique proprietary technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. The company is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery.

This maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -58.5%. Revenues are expected to be $51.82 million, up 48% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Twist Bioscience, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TWST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Twist Bioscience is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA, finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $13.88. IDYA has returned 32.5% over the past month.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.1% over the past month to -$0.57. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -72.7%. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

