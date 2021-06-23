Twist Bioscience (TWST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.67, changing hands as high as $121.48 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $40.01 per share, with $214.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.64.

