Twist Bioscience (TWST) Price Target Increased by 9.69% to 26.29

The average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) has been revised to 26.29 / share. This is an increase of 9.69% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from the latest reported closing price of 21.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.12%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 82,331K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,959K shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,179K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,136K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,057K shares, representing an increase of 21.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 1,120.10% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,711K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 51.85% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,616K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 43.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 119.75% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,571K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

