Twist Bioscience (TWST) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 28.05

The average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) has been revised to 28.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 26.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.56% from the latest reported closing price of 24.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.15%, an increase of 29.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 80,860K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,786K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,959K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,068K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 87.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,815K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 54.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,733K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 41.72% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,573K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

