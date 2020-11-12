Twist Bioscience (TWST) Joins $100 Club

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) closed at an all-time high of $102.16 on Wednesday, and that represents a five-fold increase in value year-to-date.

Twist Bioscience is a synthetic biology company that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip.

Synthetic DNA and synthetic DNA-based products find their use in a variety of fields, say for example in healthcare for the discovery and production of new therapeutics and molecular diagnostics; in industrial chemicals for cost-effective and sustainable production of new and existing specialty chemicals and materials, such as spider silk, nylon, rubber, fragrances food flavors and food additives; in agriculture for more effective and sustainable crop production; in academic research for a broad range of applications; and in technology for potential use as an alternative long-term data storage medium. (Source: SEC filing).

The company generates revenue through two primary product lines - synthetic biology tools such as synthetic genes, or clonal genes and fragments, oligonucleotide pools, or oligo pools, and next-generation sequencing tools that help researchers accelerate their workflows from sample collection to interpretation.

We had alerted our premium subscribers to TWST on May 11, 2020, when it was trading around $38. (Report titled "In the chips…").

The stock began gathering steam beginning in July, following the company's foray into the COVID-19 space, with the launch of SARS-CoV-2 antibody panels to expedite research.

Moreover, the company has also been reporting promising financial results each quarter this fiscal year.

Metrics Q12020 Q22020 Q32020 Revenue $17.2 Mln $19.3 Mln $21.2 Mln Net Loss attributable to Stockholders $55.64 Mln $31.77 Mln $28.21 Mln Loss Per Share $1.69 $0.85 $0.69

The company ended fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020, with cash of $311.8 million.

The financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020, are expected to be reported on Monday, November 23.

TWST has traded in a range of $18.52 to $103.46 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $102.16, up 6.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.