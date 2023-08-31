News & Insights

Markets

Twist Bioscience To Develop Novel Antibodies With Ono Pharma

August 31, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) announced on Thursday that it has signed a drug discovery agreement with Japanese pharma firm Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OPHLF.PK) to discover and develop novel antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement terms, Twist will use its extensive library to discover antibodies against targets identified by Ono. The company will also receive research fees, success-based clinical and regulatory milestones, as well as royalties on product sales.

Ono on the other hand, will be able to utilize the expertise of the biopharma solutions team and project management services of Twist to evaluate new targets and generate comprehensive discovery campaigns.

The Japanese firm will also be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration.

On Wednesday, shares of Twist closed at $21.67, up 2.07% on Nasdaq and shares of Ono closed at $6.30 down 1.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.