Twist Bioscience Stock Climbs 7% Over Narrower Loss In Q1

February 02, 2026 — 09:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) are climbing about 7 percent on Monday morning trading following the announcement of first-quarter financial result, revealing a decline in loss to $30.5 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $31.6 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Currently, TWST is trading at $44.23, up 7.69 percent or $3.28, over the previous close of $41.07 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $23.30 and $54.74 in the past one year.

Revenue increased to $103.7 million compared to $88.7 million for the same period in the previous year.

