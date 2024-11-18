Twist Bioscience sees FY25 revenue $367M-$377M, consensus $373.17M

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA loss $60M-$65M. Sees FY25 gross margin 48%. Leproust continued, “As we head into fiscal 2025, we’re building on this momentum as we continue our final push toward achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven while investing in research and development to deliver precision, efficiency and scalability in products and services that continue to generate profitable growth.”

