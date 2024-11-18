News & Insights

Stocks

Twist Bioscience sees FY25 revenue $367M-$377M, consensus $373.17M

November 18, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA loss $60M-$65M. Sees FY25 gross margin 48%. Leproust continued, “As we head into fiscal 2025, we’re building on this momentum as we continue our final push toward achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven while investing in research and development to deliver precision, efficiency and scalability in products and services that continue to generate profitable growth.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TWST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.