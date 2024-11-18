News & Insights

Stocks

Twist Bioscience reports Q4 EPS (59c), consensus (69c)

November 18, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $84.71M, consensus $82.66M. Total orders received grew 24% to $88.2M. “Exiting fiscal 2024, we saw another quarter of record revenue and our seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth. We continue to leverage our proprietary platform to add to our portfolio of solutions that deliver growth and margin expansion including our Express portfolio, NGS tools and recently, Twist-developed enzymes. We ended the quarter and the year exceeding our guidance across the board, closing out the fiscal year with $313.0 million in revenue, a gross margin of 45.1% in 4QFY24 and a strong cash position,” said Emily Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience (TWST).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TWST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.