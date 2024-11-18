Twist Bioscience reports Q4 EPS (59c), consensus (69c)

Reports Q4 revenue $84.71M, consensus $82.66M. Total orders received grew 24% to $88.2M. “Exiting fiscal 2024, we saw another quarter of record revenue and our seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth. We continue to leverage our proprietary platform to add to our portfolio of solutions that deliver growth and margin expansion including our Express portfolio, NGS tools and recently, Twist-developed enzymes. We ended the quarter and the year exceeding our guidance across the board, closing out the fiscal year with $313.0 million in revenue, a gross margin of 45.1% in 4QFY24 and a strong cash position,” said Emily Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience (TWST).

