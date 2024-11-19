Twist Bioscience price target raised to $54 from $50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Twist Bioscience (TWST) to $54 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company wrapped up FY24 on a strong note, beating consensus and guidance across the board, the analyst tells investors. Looking ahead, the firm expects the company to remain well-positioned to continue to outperform its peer group across multiple macro scenarios.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.