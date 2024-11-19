News & Insights

Twist Bioscience price target raised to $54 from $50 at Scotiabank

November 19, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Twist Bioscience (TWST) to $54 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company wrapped up FY24 on a strong note, beating consensus and guidance across the board, the analyst tells investors. Looking ahead, the firm expects the company to remain well-positioned to continue to outperform its peer group across multiple macro scenarios.

