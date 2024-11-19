News & Insights

Twist Bioscience price target raised to $48 from $46 at Baird

November 19, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Twist Bioscience (TWST) to $48 from $46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid results with performance appearing to be broad-based, with modest revenue upside from each segment versus guidance. Baird continues to be encouraged by the synbio/NGS momentum, commentary around the Express portfolio, and broader GM% improvements and remain constructive on the setup into FY25.

