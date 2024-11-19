Twist Bioscience price target raised to $48 from $46 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Twist Bioscience (TWST) to $48 from $46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid results with performance appearing to be broad-based, with modest revenue upside from each segment versus guidance. Baird continues to be encouraged by the synbio/NGS momentum, commentary around the Express portfolio, and broader GM% improvements and remain constructive on the setup into FY25.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TWST:
- Twist Bioscience Reports Record Revenue in 2024
- Twist Bioscience price target lowered to $52 from $55 at Barclays
- Spirit enters into bankruptcy proceedings, CVS names new directors: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Liberty Energy, Tesla up after President-elect Trump alliance
- Twist Bioscience sees FY25 revenue $367M-$377M, consensus $373.17M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.