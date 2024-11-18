News & Insights

Twist Bioscience price target lowered to $52 from $55 at Barclays

November 18, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Twist Bioscience (TWST) to $52 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter with a fiscal 2025 guide better than expectations despite a tough budgetary macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the business as still on track to deliver 50% gross margins in Q4.

