Twist Bioscience price target lowered to $52 from $55 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Twist Bioscience (TWST) to $52 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter with a fiscal 2025 guide better than expectations despite a tough budgetary macro environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the business as still on track to deliver 50% gross margins in Q4.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TWST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.