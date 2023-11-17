Twist Bioscience Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $46.2 million, or $0.81 per share, compared to a loss of $51.1 million, or $0.91 per share, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.92, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $66.9 million compared to $57.3 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $63.45 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2024, Twist expects total revenue to be in the range of $285 million to $290 million, growth of 16 to 18 percent. For the first quarter, Twist expects total revenue of $67 to $68 million. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Twist expects total revenue of approximately $78 million.

