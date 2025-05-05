TWIST BIOSCIENCE Earnings Results: $TWST Reports Quarterly Earnings

TWIST BIOSCIENCE ($TWST) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.66 per share, missing estimates of -$0.59 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $92,790,000, missing estimates of $93,832,492 by $-1,042,492.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TWST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TWIST BIOSCIENCE Insider Trading Activity

TWIST BIOSCIENCE insiders have traded $TWST stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILY M. LEPROUST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 43,677 shares for an estimated $1,989,071 .

. PATRICK JOHN FINN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,653 shares for an estimated $1,321,921 .

. ROBERT CHESS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,044 shares for an estimated $758,051 .

. PAULA GREEN (SVP of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,311 shares for an estimated $559,165 .

. ADAM LAPONIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,964 shares for an estimated $480,757 .

. DENNIS CHO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $310,758 .

. ROBERT F. WERNER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,228 shares for an estimated $186,848.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TWIST BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of TWIST BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TWIST BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TWIST BIOSCIENCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWST forecast page.

TWIST BIOSCIENCE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $54.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.