Twist Bioscience Earnings Preview

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

Anticipation surrounds Twist Bioscience's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.81 -0.78 -0.92 EPS Actual -0.70 -0.79 -0.75 -0.81 Price Change % -19.0% 28.999999999999996% 10.0% 26.0%

Market Performance of Twist Bioscience's Stock

Shares of Twist Bioscience were trading at $38.96 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Twist Bioscience

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Twist Bioscience.

Analysts have provided Twist Bioscience with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $52.0, suggesting a potential 33.47% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Twist Bioscience, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Twist Bioscience are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Twist Bioscience Neutral 27.81% $35.27M -16.28%

Key Takeaway:

Twist Bioscience ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. The company also lags in gross profit margin, reflecting lower profitability. Additionally, Twist Bioscience ranks at the bottom for return on equity, suggesting lower returns generated on shareholder equity compared to peers.

Delving into Twist Bioscience's Background

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Twist Bioscience

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Twist Bioscience's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.81% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -105.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Twist Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

To track all earnings releases for Twist Bioscience visit their earnings calendar on our site.

