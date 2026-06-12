Twist Bioscience Director Sold 12,000 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

12,000 shares were exercised from options and sold for a total of ~$673,000 on May 12, 2026.

All shares were transacted directly via option exercise and immediate sale; no indirect entities or gifts were involved.

Johannessen retains 17,754 Common Stock shares, maintaining a continuing economic interest in the company.

10 stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience ›

Jan Johannessen, Director at Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 12,000 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $673,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,000 Transaction value ~$673K Post-transaction shares (direct) 17,754 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$993K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($56.12); post-transaction value based on May 12, 2026 market close ($993,336.30).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Johannessen’s previous transactions?

This is Johannessen’s second open-market sale, and at 12,000 shares, it is substantially larger than the previous 7,044-share sale reported in November 2025, reflecting both a larger option exercise and reduced remaining holdings.

This is Johannessen’s second open-market sale, and at 12,000 shares, it is substantially larger than the previous 7,044-share sale reported in November 2025, reflecting both a larger option exercise and reduced remaining holdings. What was the market context for this transaction?

The transaction was executed at a weighted average price of $56.12 per share, with the stock closing at $55.95 on May 12, 2026; shares have appreciated by 58.97% over the year ending on the transaction date, suggesting favorable conditions for liquidity events.

The transaction was executed at a weighted average price of $56.12 per share, with the stock closing at $55.95 on May 12, 2026; shares have appreciated by 58.97% over the year ending on the transaction date, suggesting favorable conditions for liquidity events. What is the structure of Johannessen’s remaining stake?

Following the sale, Johannessen holds 17,754 shares of Common Stock directly, with no indirect ownership reported.

Following the sale, Johannessen holds 17,754 shares of Common Stock directly, with no indirect ownership reported. Does this activity signal an exit or a change in commitment?

No; although 40.33% of direct Common Stock holdings were sold, Johannessen continues to hold equity, retaining a meaningful economic stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-12) $56.12 Market capitalization $3.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $409.48 million 1-year price change 58.97%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers synthetic DNA products, including genes, sample prep tools, antibody libraries, and DNA data storage solutions.

Operates a platform-based business model leveraging silicon chip technology to manufacture DNA at scale for research, drug discovery, and data storage applications.

Serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic, and industrial customers seeking advanced synthetic biology solutions for R&D and product development.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a leading provider of synthetic DNA and related products, leveraging proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis technology to address the needs of the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The company’s scalable platform enables efficient production of high-quality DNA, supporting applications in drug discovery, diagnostics, and data storage. Strategic collaborations and a diversified product portfolio position Twist Bioscience to capitalize on growth in synthetic biology and genomics-driven research.

What this transaction means for investors

Jan Johannessen, a director at Twist Bioscience, sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock for a total of $673,440. But he exercised stock options, received as part of his compensation, for the same number of shares at $14 per share. That was well below its price on the day of the transaction, which was $56.12 per share. This represents a hefty profit, and that’s exactly what stock options are intended to do.

The real question is whether investors should consider buying Twist shares at their current price.

While some analysts believe the stock is overvalued, its share price gain reflects investor confidence in its growth prospects. The company produces synthetic DNA and related products used for pharmaceutical and academic research and development. Twist’s success depends on the genomics research industry, and there continues to be strong demand for its products.

However, its second-quarter earnings for FY 2026 missed estimates, and its net income remains negative. But negative net earnings are not unusual for biotech companies, and the real story is Twist’s growth trajectory, which has been impressive.

Although biotech companies’ stocks can be volatile, long-term investors may find a stake in Twist worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Twist Bioscience right now?

Before you buy stock in Twist Bioscience, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Twist Bioscience wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twist Bioscience. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.