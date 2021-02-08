Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$154

Last week, you might have seen that Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.0% to US$158 in the past week. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$28m beating forecasts by 6.8%. Statutory losses of US$0.72 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Twist Bioscience after the latest results. NasdaqGS:TWST Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2021

Following the latest results, Twist Bioscience's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$120.5m in 2021. This would be a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$3.01 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$119.1m and US$3.00 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 32% to US$154, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Twist Bioscience at US$200 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Twist Bioscience's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 19% increase next year well below the historical 68% growth over the last year. Compare this to the 551 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Twist Bioscience is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Twist Bioscience. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Twist Bioscience analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Twist Bioscience (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

