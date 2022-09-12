Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) insiders sold US$510k worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While it’s been a great week for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) shareholders after stock gained 14%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$510k worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Twist Bioscience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, James Thorburn, for US$251k worth of shares, at about US$51.82 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$44.04). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Twist Bioscience than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:TWST Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

Twist Bioscience Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Twist Bioscience. In total, insiders sold US$481k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Twist Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.1% of Twist Bioscience shares, worth about US$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Twist Bioscience Tell Us?

Insiders sold Twist Bioscience shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Twist Bioscience. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Twist Bioscience you should know about.

