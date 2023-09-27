Twist Bioscience Corp., IMIDomics Enter Multi-program Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) and IMIDomics, Inc. announced a multi-program collaboration whereby Twist will utilize its antigen development capabilities and Library of Libraries to conduct antibody discovery activities against targets identified by IMIDomics. IMIDomics is a biotechnology company focused on patient-centric drug discovery for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The targets were identified using IMIDomics' Clinical Discovery Engine.

Twist Bioscience Corp. will receive an upfront and project specific fees and will be eligible to receive payments associated with specific clinical and commercial milestones as well as royalty payments on product sales. IMIDomics will receive human antibodies against several of priority targets from Twist.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.