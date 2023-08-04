Twist Bioscience Corp Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$57.40 million, or -$1.01 per share. This compares with -$60.52 million, or -$1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $63.74 million from $56.11 million last year.

Twist Bioscience Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$57.40 Mln. vs. -$60.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.01 vs. -$1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $63.74 Mln vs. $56.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $241 Mln - $242 Mln

