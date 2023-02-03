Twist Bioscience Corp Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$41.814 million, or -$0.74 per share. This compares with -$45.563 million, or -$0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.1% to $54.243 million from $42.018 million last year.

Twist Bioscience Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$41.814 Mln. vs. -$45.563 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.74 vs. -$0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $54.243 Mln vs. $42.018 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $261 Mln to $269 Mln

