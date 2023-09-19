Twist Bioscience Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TWST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.26, changing hands as low as $19.87 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $40.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.33.

