Twist Bioscience Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TWST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.69, changing hands as high as $20.70 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $44.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.75.

