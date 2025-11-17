Twist Bioscience (BIT:1TWST) Price Target Decreased by 11.71% to 31.98

The average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience (BIT:1TWST) has been revised to €31.98 / share. This is a decrease of 11.71% from the prior estimate of €36.22 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €26.10 to a high of €48.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.35% from the latest reported closing price of €21.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TWST is 0.21%, an increase of 16.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 95,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,727K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TWST by 34.74% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,411K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares , representing an increase of 21.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TWST by 6.12% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,142K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TWST by 20.98% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 4,082K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares , representing an increase of 41.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TWST by 29.25% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,082K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares , representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TWST by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.