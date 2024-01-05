News & Insights

Markets
TWST

Twist Bioscience Appoints Adam Laponis As CFO

January 05, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), a provider of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, said on Friday that it has appointed Adam Laponis as its Chief Financial Officer.

Laponis joins Twist from Eargo, Inc., where he served as CFO. Prior to Eargo, he was Vice President, Worldwide Financial Planning and Analysis and Business Operations at Tesla, Inc.

Earlier, Laponis served as Vice President, Finance and CFO, cardiovascular care at Cardinal Health as the finance leader for the worldwide Cordis Cardiovascular business.

TWST was trading down at 6.40 percent at $31.41 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.