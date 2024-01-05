Twist Bioscience Appoints Adam Laponis As CFO

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), a provider of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, said on Friday that it has appointed Adam Laponis as its Chief Financial Officer.

Laponis joins Twist from Eargo, Inc., where he served as CFO. Prior to Eargo, he was Vice President, Worldwide Financial Planning and Analysis and Business Operations at Tesla, Inc.

Earlier, Laponis served as Vice President, Finance and CFO, cardiovascular care at Cardinal Health as the finance leader for the worldwide Cordis Cardiovascular business.

TWST was trading down at 6.40 percent at $31.41 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

