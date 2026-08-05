Twist Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Underwritten Upsized Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), a mid-cap growth biotechnology company, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $250 million worth of shares of its common stock.

The company priced 3.12 million shares at $96.00 per share.

Twist also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million shares of its common stock. This amounts to 468,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price.

The offering's gross proceeds before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses are estimated to be $300 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering and its existing cash runway to fund research and development investments, expansion of manufacturing capacity, product offerings, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2026, subject to closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, William Blair, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Twist shares have traded between $23.30 and $106.58 over the last year.

TWST closed Tuesday's trade at $99.45, down 1.60%. In the pre-market trade, shares are down 0.88% at $98.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.