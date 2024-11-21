Twintek Investment’s Profits Surge Amid Revenue Growth

Twintek Investment Holdings Ltd. (HK:6182) has released an update.
Twintek Investment Holdings Ltd. has reported a significant turnaround in their financial performance for the six months ended September 2024, with a net profit of HK$3.0 million compared to a loss of HK$16.9 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$68.7 million from HK$56.8 million, supported by improved gross profits.
