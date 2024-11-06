Twintek Investment to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Twintek Investment Holdings Ltd. (HK:6182) has released an update.

Twintek Investment Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting on November 21, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim financial results and potentially declare an interim dividend. Investors will be keen to see how the company has performed in the first half of the fiscal year and whether a dividend will be recommended.

