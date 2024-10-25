Twin Vee PowerCats announces ‘CEO Hustle’ webcast

Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) announced its official Twin Vee webcast called “CEO Hustle,” hosted by CEO Joseph Visconti. The all-new series offers an unprecedented look at Twin Vee’s Fort Pierce, Florida facility. From the various stages of production to showcasing Twin Vee’s newest boat models to meeting the passionate team who make it all happen, viewers can gain a deeper understanding of the Company from within. According to Visconti, the CEO Hustle webcast aims to improve Twin Vee’s transparency and communication with investors, owners, and fans of the Twin Vee and AquaSport brands. “With all the incredible and exciting things happening at Twin Vee, I felt it was crucial to find a new and engaging way to connect with our stakeholders and bridge that gap. This webcast allows me to provide more information and insights about our Company that might otherwise get lost in the shuffle. Moreover, I have the opportunity to paint a more complete picture of Twin Vee and the amazing people who work here.”

