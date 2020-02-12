Twin River Worldwide Holdings Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Casino operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) jumped $2.90 or 10.89% on Tuesday followed by fourth-quarter revenue outlook, better than the consensus estimate. The stock closed the day's trade at $29.54 and has been trading in a range of $20.35- $33.98.

For the fourth quarter, the gaming company expects revenue in the range of $129.4 million - $131.4 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $128.61 million.

Twin River expects to report its fourth-quarter results in early March, the company said in a statement. The earnings forecast for the quarter is at $0.31.

Last month, Twin River had announced partnership with International Game Technology (IGT), gaming equipment maker, in Rhode Island. The association includes the creation of a new company to enhance Rhode Island's gaming competitiveness with neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut. Twin River will have a 40% stake and the rest 60% will be owned by IGT in the joint-venture, which is to be established effective January 1, 2022.

Twin River had completed the previously announced acquisition of 3 casinos with the right to three sports gaming licenses in Colorado for $51 million, last month.

The company also allied with two Daily fantasy sports (DFS) companies- DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group, last month, that gives sports fans in Colorado access to their sportsbook products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.