Twin Hospitality Stock Jumps 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNP) are jumping about 21 percent in Friday morning trading, despite the absence of any company-specific announcements to explain the move.

The stock is currently trading at $0.33 on the Nasdaq, up 21.45 percent from its previous close of $0.27. Over the past year, the shares have traded in a wide range between $0.252 and $18.19.

The stock opened at $0.31 and has climbed as high as $0.87 so far in today's session.

