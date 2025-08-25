Twin Hospitality Appoints Andrew Wiederhorn As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNP) said on Monday that it has appointed Andrew (Andy) Wiederhorn as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), the parent company that executed the spin-out of Twin Hospitality Group earlier this year, separating its Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands into Twin Hospitality Group.

Wiederhorn is the founder of FAT Brands and Chairman of the Board since 2023.

