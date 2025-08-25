Markets
Twin Hospitality Appoints Andrew Wiederhorn As Chairman

August 25, 2025 — 09:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNP) said on Monday that it has appointed Andrew (Andy) Wiederhorn as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), the parent company that executed the spin-out of Twin Hospitality Group earlier this year, separating its Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands into Twin Hospitality Group.

Wiederhorn is the founder of FAT Brands and Chairman of the Board since 2023.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
