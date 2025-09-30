Twin Disc (TWIN) Price Target Increased by 45.83% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Twin Disc (NasdaqGS:TWIN) has been revised to $17.85 / share. This is an increase of 45.83% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.42% from the latest reported closing price of $14.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twin Disc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWIN is 0.09%, an increase of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 11,355K shares. The put/call ratio of TWIN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,733K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 1,025K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 690K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 558K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 4.29% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 464K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 11.04% over the last quarter.

