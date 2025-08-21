Twin Disc Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.42 million, or $ per share. This compares with $7.41 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $96.67 million from $84.41 million last year.

Twin Disc Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

