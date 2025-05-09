Twin Disc, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 Per Share

Twin Disc, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable June 2, 2025.

Twin Disc, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 19, 2025. The company designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment, including marine transmissions and various power systems. Twin Disc serves customers in pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in energy, government, and industrial sectors, utilizing both a direct sales force and a distributor network to reach its domestic and international markets. For more information, visit their website.

The announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment may attract new investors looking for dividend-paying stocks, potentially increasing the company's market capitalization.

Regular dividend payments can signal financial stability and confidence in future earnings, enhancing the company's reputation in the market.

The company announced a low dividend of $0.04 per share, which may indicate financial constraints or lower profitability, potentially disappointing shareholders expecting higher returns.

What is the cash dividend amount declared by Twin Disc?

Twin Disc announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend is May 19, 2025.

What products does Twin Disc manufacture?

Twin Disc manufactures marine transmissions, azimuth drives, and power transmission equipment for various industries.

Who are the primary customers of Twin Disc?

Twin Disc's primary customers are in the marine, energy, government, and industrial markets.

$TWIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $TWIN stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN)



, today announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.









About









Twin Disc









Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit





www.twindisc.com



.







Investors:





Riveron





TwinDiscIR@riveron.com





Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated



