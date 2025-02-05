Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 Per Share

Twin Disc, Inc. announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on March 3, 2025.

Twin Disc, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid to shareholders on March 3, 2025, with a record date of February 17, 2025. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing power transmission equipment for marine and heavy-duty off-highway applications, offering a range of products for various markets including pleasure craft, commercial, military, and industrial sectors. Twin Disc sells its products through a combination of direct sales and a network of distributors. For more information, the company provides resources on its website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled payment date of March 3, 2025, reflects financial stability and the potential for continued shareholder engagement.

By declaring a dividend, Twin Disc signals confidence in its future earnings and cash flow, which can enhance investor trust and market perception.

The timing of the dividend declaration may positively impact the company's stock price as it shows a commitment to shareholders amid market conditions.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the dividend announced by Twin Disc?

Twin Disc announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on March 3, 2025.

When is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is February 17, 2025.

What types of products does Twin Disc manufacture?

Twin Disc manufactures marine transmissions, azimuth drives, power-shift transmissions, and more for various markets.

Who are Twin Disc's primary customers?

Twin Disc's primary customers include pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, and the energy sector.

Where can I find more information about Twin Disc?

More information about Twin Disc can be found on their website at www.twindisc.com.

$TWIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $TWIN stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN)



, today announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2025.









About









Twin Disc









Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit





www.twindisc.com



.







Investors:





Riveron







TwinDiscIR@riveron.com







Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated



