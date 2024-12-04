Twilio's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TWLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Twilio. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,476, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,156,188.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $110.00 $147.4K 6.7K 3.8K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $110.00 $127.6K 6.7K 4.7K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $110.00 $111.6K 6.7K 3.0K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $110.00 $106.1K 6.7K 4.4K TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.1 $21.1 $21.1 $110.00 $105.5K 260 102

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Current Position of Twilio Currently trading with a volume of 1,579,466, the TWLO's price is up by 2.96%, now at $110.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Twilio

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $135. * In a positive move, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $135. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twilio, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.