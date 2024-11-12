Twilio's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,258, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,721,641.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $130.0 for Twilio, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Twilio's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Twilio's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Twilio Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $29.8 $29.0 $29.8 $67.50 $283.1K 4.2K 100 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.75 $13.55 $14.65 $95.00 $146.5K 2.1K 168 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.1 $6.1 $95.00 $104.3K 2.4K 209 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $6.35 $5.85 $6.3 $93.00 $94.5K 1.4K 317 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $6.3 $6.15 $6.3 $93.00 $90.0K 1.4K 472

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Twilio, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Twilio With a volume of 3,030,892, the price of TWLO is up 3.43% at $97.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Twilio

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $82.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Twilio with a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Twilio with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $94.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Twilio with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

