Twilio, Yeti and 3 Other Popular Earnings Charts

Earnings season continues to roll on even though most of the Magnificent 7 have now reported earnings. We’re moving on to the mid and small-cap companies along with the few remaining large caps.

This is a unique earnings season. Even good news, including an earnings beat and raise, is not always enough to push the stock higher.

These 5 companies are some of the most popular stocks to report this week. All of them had out-performance during the pandemic but sold off in 2022. Have they recovered? Are some of them deals?

Will they beat again this quarter?

5 Must See Earnings Charts

1. Twilio Inc. ( TWLO )

Twilio hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive given the difficult economic conditions during the start of the pandemic.

While Twilio shares are up 1.32%% year-to-date, they’re still down 82% over the last 2 years. It’s given up its pandemic gains. Twilio isn’t cheap either. It trades with a forward P/E of 31.

Will another beat for Twilio boost the stock?

2. Digital Turbine, Inc. ( APPS )

Digital Turbine has missed three quarters in a row. Shares have taken a pounding, falling 66% year-to-date. Over the last 2 years, shares of Digital Turbine have plunged 92.5%.

Digital Turbine is cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.1.

Will Digital Turbine turn around its earnings surprise track record this week?

3. Sony ( SONY )

Sony has beat 5 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s a great earnings surprise track record.

Sony shares fell last year and are down 29.7% over the last 2 years. But, it’s up in 2023 by 13.7%. Sony is cheap with a forward P/E of 15.8.

Should Sony be on your short list?

4. Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR )

Tapestry, which owns Coach and Kate Spade, is coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter. Prior to that miss, it’s last miss was back at the start of the covid pandemic in 2020.

Shares of Tapestry are down in 2023, falling 28%. Over the past 2 years, they’ve fallen 35.7%. Tapestry is now dirt cheap. It has a forward P/E of just 6.8.

Tapestry also pays a dividend, currently yielding 5%.

Will Tapestry turn it around on this earnings report?

5. YETI Holdings, Inc. ( YETI )

YETI has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. It also has a great 5-year earnings surprise track record with just 2 misses in that period.

Shares of YETI are down 61% in the last 2 years but have stabilized this year, adding 1.8% year-to-date. YETI trades with a forward P/E of 19.1.

Will another YETI beat be a catalyst for the stock?

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.