Twilio vs. Bandwidth: Which CPaaS Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Twilio Inc. TWLO and Bandwidth Inc. BAND are two major names in the U.S. Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market. Both help businesses and developers build apps for messaging, voice and emergency services using application programming interfaces (APIs).

With the growing shift to cloud-based communications and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, the big question for investors is: Which of these CPaaS players offers a more compelling investment opportunity today? Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects and valuations to find out.

Twilio: Scale and AI Push Drive Superior Returns

Twilio remains the leader in customer communications, offering tools that help businesses connect with customers in real time and at scale. The company’s focus on AI-powered products like Conversation Relay and Generative Custom Operators allows businesses to automate customer interactions, improve security and get smarter insights. This focus on AI is helping Twilio’s clients work more efficiently and save costs.

Twilio Segment, TWLO’s customer data platform, is another growth driver. It allows businesses to bring together data from different sources to run targeted marketing campaigns that boost loyalty and sales. As AI adoption rises, Twilio’s ability to combine communication with data gives it a real advantage.

On the financial front, Twilio has made solid progress. In the first quarter of 2025, non-GAAP earnings per share jumped 42.5% on 12% revenue growth due to better cost control and efficiency.

Twilio Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio’s financial health looks strong, with $2.45 billion in cash and $991 million in long-term debt. It has been returning capital to shareholders aggressively by repurchasing stocks worth $2.3 billion in 2024 alone. In January 2025, Twilio authorized a $2 billion share buyback program, signaling confidence in its long-term prospects. During the first quarter of 2025, it repurchased shares worth $126.3 million.

Bandwidth: Niche Strategy but Challenges Persist

Bandwidth has built a respectable position in cloud communications but at a smaller scale than Twilio. In the first quarter of 2025, Bandwidth saw its non-GAAP earnings per share rise 33.3% on 7% revenue growth. Its Enterprise Voice business is the star performer, with the growing adoption of its Maestro and AI Bridge platforms. These help businesses modernize communications and integrate AI voice tools for better efficiency.

Bandwidth Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

From a portfolio strength and market positioning view, Bandwidth’s mix of Enterprise Voice, Global Voice Plans and Programmable Messaging provides a broad service offering. Its global network helps ensure reliable, low-latency service for demanding use cases like AI-powered voice applications.

However, challenges remain. Messaging growth has been slow and could face more pressure if retail or marketing spending slows. The heavy reliance on Enterprise Voice for growth creates a concentration risk, and while Bandwidth’s AI offerings show promise, it may take time before they drive significant revenues.

Bandwidth’s debt is another concern. As of March 31, 2025, the company had just $42 million in cash compared to $468 million in long-term liabilities. This debt load could limit its ability to invest or manage through tough periods.

TWLO vs. BAND: Who’s Poised for Faster Growth in 2025?

Twilio seems better positioned for growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s 2025 revenues and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 7.9% and 22.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for BAND’s 2025 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.3% and 14.2%, respectively.

Twilio’s Premium Price: Worth Paying for the Growth?

On the valuation front, Twilio trades at 3.61 times forward sales compared to 0.53 times for Bandwidth. While TWLO looks more expensive, its higher growth momentum justifies the premium. BAND’s lower valuation reflects its risks, including slowing messaging growth, macroeconomic headwinds and a high debt level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Year to date, Twilio stock has risen 9%, while Bandwidth shares have fallen 17.3%. This difference shows how investors are weighing the risks and rewards of each company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Twilio Is the Smarter Pick Right Now

Both companies offer ways to benefit from the shift to cloud communications and AI. However, Twilio’s scale, product diversity, stronger growth outlook and solid balance sheet give it a clear edge. For investors looking for a more reliable and faster-growing player in CPaaS, Twilio stands out as the smarter choice right now.

Currently, TWLO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making the stock a must-pick compared to Bandwidth, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

