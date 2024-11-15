News & Insights

Twilio upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi after 79% fall from peak

November 15, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

As previously reported, Monness Crespi upgraded Twilio (TWLO) to Buy from Neutral with a $135 price target Few software companies have experienced a “fall from grace as spectacular as Twilio” with the stock down 79% from its peak and holding the lowest enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple among the analyst’s coverage, the analyst tells investors. However, heading into 2025, the firm believes Twilio is on course to extend its recovery and argues that the stock’s valuation remains attractive.

Read More on TWLO:

