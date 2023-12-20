Twilio (TWLO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

After reaching an important support level, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TWLO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

TWLO has rallied 24.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates TWLO could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at TWLO's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 10 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch TWLO for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

