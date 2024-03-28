Twilio (TWLO) Unveils New Features on Its Flex Platform

Twilio TWLO has enhanced its Flex platform with new features like Unified Profiles and Agent Copilot. Unified Profiles, powered by Twilio Segment, enables clients to access native data layers for personalized interactions. Agent Copilot uses this data, along with artificial intelligence (AI), to help employees automate tasks and work more efficiently.

These two capabilities enhance customer support departments in organizations by boosting efficiency and productivity. Unified Profile and Agent Copilot consolidate data sources and provide agents with valuable insights into customers' activities, preferences and traits, enabling a deeper understanding of target customers.

The new features will use AI to reduce costs associated with traditional engineering methods for merging and utilizing data. The company has been rapidly expanding in the AI space through partnerships and product launches.

Twilio Expands Its AI Capabilities

In August 2023, the company launched Customer AI for marketers who can use this solution to create hyper-targeted audiences and customize multi-channel experiences.

Moreover, Amazon AMZN and Twilio collaborated to enhance the latter’s platform with predictive AI technology. The two companies combined Amazon SageMaker technology and Twilio Segment’s Customer Data platform to enable TWLO’s clients to better understand their customers.

Amazon SageMaker is a service that simplifies machine learning by offering a toolkit for high performance. Twilio also partnered with Frame AI and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud to advance its capabilities in AI.

Frame AI and Google Cloud worked with TWLO’s Flex to improve its features. Frame AI offers insights and recommendations for optimizing contact center operations. Twilio, alongside Google Cloud, aimed to incorporate generative AI into its Flex and Customer Engagement platforms.

Twilio is benefiting from first-time deals with new customers driven by the introduction of new products and its go-to-market sales strategy. The company expects revenues in the range of $1.025-$1.035 billion in 2024. The Zacks Consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $1.03 billion.

Currently, Twilio and Amazon carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Twilio have lost 19.6% against the computer and technology market’s 11.5% growth. Shares of Amazon and Alphabet have returned 18.4% and 8% in the past year, respectively.

