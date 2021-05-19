Twilio (TWLO) to Scoop Up Messaging Service Provider Zipwhip

Twilio TWLO recently inked an $850-million definitive acquisition agreement to take over business texting platform provider — Zipwhip. The move is in line with Twilio’s bid to enhance its customer engagement capabilities.



The acquisition deal is likely to close by the end of this calendar year.



With growing numbers of businesses and business transactions conducted online, it is becoming more and more important to maintain a user-friendly and easy platform for businesses and customers to interact via multiple messaging options. Markedly, Twilio exchanges more than 105 billion messages annually and has exchanged more than 592 million messages in a day.



Notably, Zipwhip’s customizable APIs allow organizations to enable texting options to their existing toll-free phone number quickly and seamlessly. The integration of Zipwhip’s platform will enrich Twilio’s portfolio of messaging products and services, including cloud-scale APIs for SMS, WhatsApp and chat.

Moreover, Twilio will benefit from Zipwhip’s customer base, thus expanding its global reach. Notably, Zipwhip is one of the biggest toll-free messaging providers, which has partnered with major carriers. Its customer base grew more than 400% in the last three years and currently reached 30,000 globally, including resellers.



Simon Khalaf, SVP and general manager, Twilio Communications Platform, noted, “By bringing together the world’s leading cloud communications platform and a trusted partner in the messaging ecosystem, we have the ability to deliver more secure, high-quality toll-free traffic at scale.”



Twilio’s efforts toward expanding the global footprint are commendable. The company has been continuously making investments to meet the requirements of a broader range of global developers and enterprises.



Furthermore, it is making strategic alliances and has employed more employees outside the U.S. office to enhance international operations. In an effort to fortify its platform, Twilio has made a number of selective acquisitions and strategic investments in businesses and technologies. For instance, the recent acquisition of SendGrid has strengthened Twilio’s omnichannel communication capabilities by enhancing its Programmable Communications Cloud software.

