Twilio (TWLO) to Lay Off 5% Workforce to Improve Profitability

Twilio Inc. TWLO recently revealed that it is going to further extend its workforce restructuring plan by reducing its total global workforce by approximately 5%. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the company had 5,905 employees globally.

In a Dec 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Twilio revealed that the restructuring plan has been “intended to streamline operations and accelerate the company’s path to profitable growth.”

Twilio’s current restructuring plan will include cash expenditures for employee transition, notice period and severance payments, employee benefits and related facilitation costs. This San Francisco-based company projects around $25-$35 million in charges for its restructuring plan.

The cloud communications service provider expects the majority of the charges to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the whole process to be closed by the end of the first quarter of 2024. However, the estimated period might get extended due to different local laws and consultation requirements in various jurisdictions in which Twilio operates.

Cost-Cutting Plans Aid Twilio’s Profitability

Internet software companies like Twilio were among the strong beneficiaries of the pandemic-induced demand boom for cloud-based services from businesses looking to operate amid lockdowns. Twilio hired aggressively in 2020 and 2021 to capitalize on the opportunity.

However, with the reopening of economies, the demand for such services started to moderate in 2022, thereby slowing the growth rate of Twilio. Additionally, growing global slowdown concerns amid the current macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions have led the enterprise to push back its IT spending plans.

Therefore, Twilio announced its mega “Restructuring Plan” in September 2022, under which it has reduced its global workforce by more than 34% as well as closed certain offices by the end of third-quarter 2023. The strategy has been paying off well, as evidenced by its last four quarters’ performance, wherein it reported a strong year-over-year improvement in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Currently, Twilio carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TWLO have risen 37.9% year to date (YTD).

